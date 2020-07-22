Advertisement

Marquette County Special Olympics Polar Plunge returns as Solar Plunge in August

Michigan's first-ever Solar Plunge for Special Olympics is Sunday, August 30 in Gwinn.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Special Olympics is bringing back a wintertime favorite of athletes, volunteers, and community members alike.

The Polar Plunge raises money each year for the Special Olympics organization to provide athletes with funding to participate in sports. That includes sports equipment, practice fees, and travel costs, among other things.

This year’s Marquette County Polar Plunge was scheduled for March just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and was eventually canceled. Organizer Carla White says despite the cancellation, the Polar Plunge raised about $13,000.

Now, White says due to popular demand, Michigan’s first-ever Solar Plunge will be held in August.

White says there will be a new round of fundraising, and it will be the same as the Polar Plunge event, but in the summer instead. White insists, though, that the water in the pool will still be cold.

The Solar Plunge takes place Sunday, Aug. 30 at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. Registration begins at 11 a.m., and the plunge gets underway at noon.

You can see the full schedule for the day on the Facebook event page. You can register and start fundraising for the Solar Plunge here.

