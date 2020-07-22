Marquette County Board of Commissioners hears presentation of 2019 financial audit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board of Commissioners received feedback on their 2019 financial audit during their meeting on Tuesday, July 21.

The audit was administered by Anderson, Tackman and Company. The information states that the county is better off financially when compared to the year before, adding almost $1.8 million to the general fund.

In all, the county could operate business as usual for 141 days without receiving any additional revenue.

“The board and the staff have managed it, and we haven’t replaced some people who have left, but we haven’t had any layoffs. So, we’ve done a good job of managing within our means, and the audit shows it,” said Gerald Corkin, Chair of the Marquette County Board of Commissioners.

The board was slated to take up mid year amendments to the 2020 fiscal year budget, but the action item was removed from the agenda to allow more time to prepare those changes.

