Marquette City Beaches closed on Wednesday
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
The City of Marquette has announced the closure of its beaches on Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to a press release. Life guards will not be on duty. The City Fire Department will issue a news release later on any reopening or continued closure.
