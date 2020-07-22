Man arrested after stand-off in Niagara, Wisconsin

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) -A man was arrested in Niagara, Wednesday after a stand-off. According to witnesses at the scene, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department , as well as the Niagara Police Department swarmed a house on the one thousandth block of Forest Street.

According to the women, the house was barricaded. Law enforcement was there for about 3 hours, from 10:30 a.m. to around 1:30 p.m. central time.

No shots were fired. The man was taken into police custody. The charges are unknown at this time. TV6 reached out to law enforcement for additional information, but none has been given.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.