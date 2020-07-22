Kingsford City Manager to retire

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -Kingsford’s City Manager will officially retire. Anthony Edelbeck has served the city for 34 years. This has been in various roles including superintendent of public works, administrative assistant and city manager.

At Monday night's city council meeting he presented his letter of retirement to the council.

“I hope that the city continues and this area continues to grow economically. We’ve got a lot of potential here, both the city and the area. I just wish this are the best,” said Edelbeck.

He says he plans to assist the city in any way he can during this next transition. He will officially be retired January 8, 2021.

