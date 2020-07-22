Advertisement

Delta County Board of Commissioners voted to not rezone Perkins land

Dollar General wanted to buy the land if it was rezoned
The land will remain residential.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board upheld the Planning Commission’s recommendation to block the rezoning for land in Perkins. If the land was rezoned from residential to commercial, Dollar General was interested in buying the land to build a store.

The commissioners voted unanimously to give the city of Escanaba $10,000 for attorney fees for the appeal process.

Two weeks ago, the Planning Commission also voting to not rezone the land from residential to commercial. Several community members including people from the Perkins Store and Joe’s One Stop in Rock came to show support for not rezoning the land.

