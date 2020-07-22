Advertisement

Damp & cool Wednesday

Scattered showers persist
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of low pressure is slowly moving across the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Clouds and light rain will linger during the day with temperatures remaining below normal. Then, high pressure moves in for tomorrow and Friday with warmer conditions. By the weekend an upper-level ridge moves over the Great Lakes. This will allow for moisture to move in out of the tropics leading to hot and humid conditions. Plus, strong to severe storms Saturday night into Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s, around 70° south

Thursday: Morning patchy fog. Then, mostly sunny and warmer

· Highs: Low to mid 70s, warmest south

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

· Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid

· Highs: Low 90s inland, upper 80s elsewhere

· Heat Indices: Mid 90s to 100°

Saturday Night: Strong to severe thunderstorms

· Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Cloudy with times of showers and storms. Otherwise, staying hot and humid

· Highs: Mainly upper 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cool and Unsettled Weather Expected through Mid-week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for July 21, 2020

Forecast

Fall like trend for a few days

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Seasonably cool with showers

Forecast

Showery Along with a Continuation of Cool Temperatures

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
But Plan on Another Spell of Warmth and Humidity this Weekend

Forecast

Seasonably cool

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Cool start to the week

Latest News

Forecast

Fair weather returns to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Another (stormy) Saturday night forecast for Upper Michigan

Forecast

Prepare for rounds of strong storms Saturday

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Download the TV6 & FOX UP Weather App to get alerts throughout the day

Forecast

Nice day before an active weekend

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Stormy weekend

Forecast

Warm Summer Weather Continues

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for the evening of July 16, 2020.

Forecast

Warming trend begins today

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Warming up before more active weather this weekend

Forecast

A Couple of Pleasant Summer Days on the Way

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
The weather outlook for Thursday into the weekend