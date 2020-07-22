Damp & cool Wednesday

An area of low pressure is slowly moving across the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Clouds and light rain will linger during the day with temperatures remaining below normal. Then, high pressure moves in for tomorrow and Friday with warmer conditions. By the weekend an upper-level ridge moves over the Great Lakes. This will allow for moisture to move in out of the tropics leading to hot and humid conditions. Plus, strong to severe storms Saturday night into Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s, around 70° south

Thursday: Morning patchy fog. Then, mostly sunny and warmer

· Highs: Low to mid 70s, warmest south

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

· Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid

· Highs: Low 90s inland, upper 80s elsewhere

· Heat Indices: Mid 90s to 100°

Saturday Night: Strong to severe thunderstorms

· Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Cloudy with times of showers and storms. Otherwise, staying hot and humid

· Highs: Mainly upper 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.