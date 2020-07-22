Advertisement

COVID-19 testing sites setting up in Menominee, Delta Counties

Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties will be coordinating with the Michigan National Guard, Michigan State Police and Emergency Management from both Delta and Menominee Counties to provide free community wide testing to anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Drive up testing will be offered on:

· Friday, July 24 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm EST at the U.P State Fairgrounds in Escanaba. Entrance will be the main Fairground entrance off of 12th Ave North

· Saturday, July 25 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm CST at Menominee High School parking lot off of 22nd Ave

Residents do not have to show symptoms of the virus to be tested, nor do they need a doctor’s note. No appointment is needed to receive testing. A state of Michigan ID is required and testing is only for those 18 years of age and older. Anyone wishing to be tested must remain in their vehicle at all times. Testing will be conducted by medically trained members of the Michigan National Guard. Those who are tested will receive their test results via an online laboratory portal or from Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties.

If you have questions, call (906) 786-4111, extension 8160 during normal business hours.

