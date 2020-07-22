COVID-19 exposure sites identified in Schoolcraft County

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department has been informed that four local businesses had a customer that tested positive for COVID-19. The individual wore a mask until seated at each restaurant, and wore the mask when leaving.

All four of the businesses are located in Manistique.

The four exposure sites include:

Upper Crust Deli on July 18 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

Wheaty’s Pub on July 18 from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Cedar Street Cafe on July 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The 40 Bar and Grill on July 19 between 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

LMAS District Health Department emphasized in a press release that this is not a reflection on the businesses in any way, just that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited these locations.

If you were present at any of the listed location during the date and time noted, monitor for symptoms and contact the LMAS District Health Department at 906-341-6951.

