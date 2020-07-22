Advertisement

Clouds will be Slow to Clear

Once They do, Look for a Warming Trend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Sunshine gradually returns on Thursday, marking the beginning of a warming trend.

Thursday: Areas of fog early, becoming mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Friday: Sun mixing with some clouds, warmer

Highs: 80s, but upper 70s to 80 near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Saturday: Hot and humid, partly cloudy, chance of thunderstorms, mainly at night

Highs upper 80s to low 90s, but around 80 close to Lakes Michigan and Huron

Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 80s

Plan on a significant cooling trend early next week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

