Clouds will be Slow to Clear
Once They do, Look for a Warming Trend
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Sunshine gradually returns on Thursday, marking the beginning of a warming trend.
Thursday: Areas of fog early, becoming mostly sunny
Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes
Friday: Sun mixing with some clouds, warmer
Highs: 80s, but upper 70s to 80 near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Saturday: Hot and humid, partly cloudy, chance of thunderstorms, mainly at night
Highs upper 80s to low 90s, but around 80 close to Lakes Michigan and Huron
Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of thunderstorms
Highs: mainly 80s
Plan on a significant cooling trend early next week.
