Clouds will be Slow to Clear

Sunshine gradually returns on Thursday, marking the beginning of a warming trend.

Thursday: Areas of fog early, becoming mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Friday: Sun mixing with some clouds, warmer

Highs: 80s, but upper 70s to 80 near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Saturday: Hot and humid, partly cloudy, chance of thunderstorms, mainly at night

Highs upper 80s to low 90s, but around 80 close to Lakes Michigan and Huron

Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 80s

Plan on a significant cooling trend early next week.

