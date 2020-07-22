Artists continue to stay afloat despite circumstances affecting their business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19′s effects aren’t making it easy for anyone, especially local artists in the community whose livelihoods depend on events like Art on the Rocks and the OutBack Art Fair that are now canceled for the year.

“Many artists because of the whole COVID-19 situation are struggling,” said Zero Degrees Art Gallery member, Marc Himes. “It’s not only those shows that are canceled, but many shows throughout the Midwest and the United States have been canceled.”

This unfortunately leaves less available opportunities for artists to showcase their work and earn any money.

But one local artist is using the pandemic to his advantage, which he says is surprising him with the outcome.

“I came back from Florida, and I worked social media pretty hard and I’m actually doing pretty well,” said Dan Cook.

By using this new way of marketing, Cook says it’s helping him stay afloat despite facing trying times.

“I usually come back from Florida, and I want to have 30 paintings for Art on the Rocks, and I never got past 24. I was painting, selling and painting more, so I’m down to like 20-21 pieces, so I’m surprised. I’m really surprised at how good it is,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Himes say he’s spending his available time working on his craft and other projects.

“It actually has taken some of the pressure off of me. I don’t rely on art for my living so it’s been able to let me do some other things as well,” he said.

While both artists admit they’ll miss the fellowship from other creators and the community this year, they look forward to reuniting with them again in the future.

