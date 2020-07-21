Advertisement

Workplace Safety and COVID-19 Webinar for Upper Peninsula businesses scheduled for July 28

“Getting Open, Staying Open: Updates on Workplace Safety and COVID-19”will provide a summary and update on workplace safety requirements and best practices.
Invest UP logo and Lake Superior Community Partnership logo on WLUC U.P. Graphic.
Invest UP logo and Lake Superior Community Partnership logo on WLUC U.P. Graphic.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - As businesses continue to see requirements from the State of Michigan relating to workplace safety and mitigating COVID-19, InvestUP, the Lake Superior Community Partnership, and local economic partners from across the region have combined efforts to provide an informational webinar as a resource for any Upper Peninsula business.

The webinar titled “Getting Open, Staying Open: Updates on Workplace Safety and COVID-19,” will provide a summary and update on workplace safety requirements and best practices.

Leading the discussion will be Sean Egan, Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety for the State of Michigan and Bart Pickelman, Director of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA). Both Director Egan and Director Pickelman will be taking questions during the 45 minute webinar from participating businesses, which can be asked either in advance to better ensure that they are addressed or during the event.

In response to this opportunity, Marty Fittante, CEO of InvestUP, said, “We are so grateful that Directors Egan and Pickelman are willing to take time out of their incredibly busy schedules to offer their expertise and insights to the UP business community.  With the dynamics of this crisis, and ever-changing rules and regulations on compliance, understanding legal requirements and best practices for businesses, especially for small businesses, is difficult, at best.  Having recently heard both Director Egan and Pickelman present to U.P. economic developers, I am confident this will be a helpful and informative webinar for the Upper Peninsula business community.” 

The webinar will take place Tuesday, July 28 at 8:15 a.m. eastern. There is no charge. 

Registration for the webinar can be completed by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9065551844727219211.

Advanced questions for Directors Egan and Pickelman can be submitted until July 27 at 5:00 p.m. eastern to invest@investupmi.com

