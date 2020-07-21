Advertisement

Wisconsin man rescued in Menominee River Saturday, near Norway Dam

A kayaker tipped over and was then swept down river.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORWAY Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has released details about a kayaker rescue that happened Saturday in the Menominee River.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 2:48 p.m. July 18, 911 Dispatch received a call of a capsized kayaker in the Menominee River, near the Norway Dam. The caller said the kayaker tipped over and was then swept downriver.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol was in the Vulcan area when the call came in, and responded to the scene, launching their boat just beyond the Norway Dam. Although no boat launch is available, deputies were able to launch by using the engines to power off the trailer into the rapid flowing river. Menominee River levels are currently high and fast due to recent rainfalls, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies quickly searched the river and located the kayaker approximately one-fourth of a mile down river, clinging to the riverbank foliage on the Wisconsin side.

Deputies had to maneuver the boat downriver and power up current due to the fast-moving water in the area.

After doing so, deputies were able to pull the 31-year-old kayaker, from Malone, Wis., safely into the boat.

The man was vacationing in the area, and not wearing a life jacket when he tipped, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the man advised deputies that he was swept out due to the strong current, and tried to tread water, before being swept to the Wisconsin side of the river where he was able to hold on. Upon his rescue, the man also told deputies he didn’t know how much longer he would have been able to hold on.

Deputies say the man said he was uninjured and he refused medical treatment.

Thekayak was later recovered downstream partially submerged in the river and tangled in brush.

No citations were issued for this incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Norway Fire and North Alert Ambulance.

