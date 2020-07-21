Wisconsin DNR finds rare plant but other species have vanished

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says volunteers have discovered a rare carnivorous plant in northern Wisconsin that was last seen four decades ago but failed to find any trace of scores of previously documented rare plants in the state.

The department dispatched volunteers with its Rare Plant Monitoring Program around Wisconsin last year to check on rare plant populations.

They uncovered English sundew, an insect-eating plant, in Ashland County for the first time in 40 years. But they didn’t find 63 previously documented species.

DNR officials said some of those populations may have disappeared temporarily. Others may have vanished permanently.

