U.P. Cycle Art Show coming to Bonifas Art Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center’s Member Show will be coming to a close this Thursday, July 23. If you haven’t already seen it, the Bonifas encourages you to come out to see artwork of all mediums.

Friday the gallery will be emptied to prepare for the next art show, U.P. Cycle. It’s one of the largest art shows the Bonifas’ hosts. Each piece of submitted art must be made of at least 85 percent recycled materials..

“The U.P. Cycle Exhibit will run through July 30th through September 17th and it’s going to focus on art made by artists that have used or repurposed materials that otherwise would have found their way into the landfill,” said Kate Oman. Bonifas Art Center Gallery Coordinator.

Sponsored by Goodwill and St. Vincent of Escanaba, this art show will help teach the community about waste impact.

If you would like to submit a piece of artwork, applications are due this Saturday, July 25, at 3 p.m.

