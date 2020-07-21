Advertisement

’UP Authentic’ company launched to give back to Upper Peninsula

U.P. Authentic will provide a selection of curated products from U.P. artisans and businesses and will give 50 percent of the profits back to U.P. charities.
U.P. Authentic logo and some merchandise.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new company has been created to give back to the people of Upper Michigan.

Bill Leisenring has created the company U.P. Authentic to provide a selection of curated products from U.P. artisans and businesses and will give 50 percent of the profits back to U.P. charities. U.P. Authentic is collaborating with Sayklly’s Candies from Marquette, Shabby Chic Rustic from Gladstone and other artisans across the Upper Peninsula. 

“As I reflect on my career, I firmly believe that the traits of being a Yooper were very instrumental in my success,” Leisenring said. “Honesty, genuine, hard-working, etcetera. I believe I can help by creating a sustainable platform that helps U.P. artisans and charities.”

U.P. Authentic will be in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Upper Peninsula, a collaboration of eight affiliate organizations that promote U.P.-wide philanthropy. In the Spring of 2021 U.P. Authentic will begin investing in the youth of the Upper Peninsula with scholarship awards of $906 to aspiring high school seniors.

Invent@NMU student professionals provided marketing consultation and assistance to help launch U.P. Authentic. 

“The Invent@NMU team was a great addition to U.P. Authentic,” Leisenring said. “The team’s energy and creativity was very impactful.”

U.P. Authentic’s store is now open at upauthentic.com. If interested in working with Leisenring, reach out to info@upauthentic.com.

Invent@NMU specializes in helping people bring their concepts to market. Inventors, designers, engineers, entrepreneurs and educators work with clients to turn passions into processes. For more information, like Invent at NMU on Facebook or visit https://invent.nmu.edu/.

U.P Authentic logo
