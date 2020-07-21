UP adds a dozen new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added a dozen new coronavirus cases Tuesday.

There were five cases added in Gogebic County, with two cases each reported in Delta, Houghton and Menominee counties. Schoolcraft County increased by a single new case. New recoveries were reported in Dickinson (1) and Iron (1) counties.

The U.P. now has a total of 366 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 128 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

Out of all the diagnostic tests completed in Upper Michigan, 1.13 percent have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, Michigan reported 573 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are now at 74,725. Nine new deaths were reported statewide, four from Vital Records review, which means 6,135 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

