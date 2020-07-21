Advertisement

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

State Rep. Larry Householder is the new Ohio House Speaker.
State Rep. Larry Householder is the new Ohio House Speaker.(Photo: www.ohiohouse.gov)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

The others charged are, according to the source: Jeffrey Longstreth, adviser to Householder; former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges; Neil Clark of Grant Street Consultants in Columbus and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus.

The men are all scheduled for a 1 p.m. telephone hearing with federal Magistrate Stephanie Bowman in Cincinnati, according to the clerk’s office.

The arrests are related to House Bill 6, the FirstEnergy nuclear bailout bill lawmakers passed last year, it has been learned.

An FBI spokesman confirmed Tuesday agents are on scene conducting law enforcement activity in the area of Householder’s Glenford Farm in Perry County.

Todd Lindgren confirmed it is connected to an announcement earlier this morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio related to charges involving a “$60 million bribe to a state official and associates.”

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Cincinnati office Chris Hoffman will discuss the case in a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Columbus, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Federal officials will brief the media on a public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the release states.

WXIX reached to Householder for comment but did not immediately hear back.

He has led the House since January 2019 and previously served as speaker 2001 to 2004. At the time he left office, he and several other top advisers were under investigation but federal officials closed that case without filing charges.

State lawmakers expressed dismay and shock Tuesday at his arrest.

“Today is a sad day. Ohioans deserve to know that their elected officials are working hard every day so that people in our state can have a better life,” said State Rep. Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati.

State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Township said he was “very surprised.”

“I would encourage everyone not to jump to any conclusions. Don’t pass any judgement until more information is gathered or released, and remember, in the United States, all people are considered innocent until proven guilty.”

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Facebook’s voting labels on candidate posts sow confusion

Updated: moments ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has started labeling all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the U.S. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it.

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.

News

UP adds a dozen new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Gogebic County saw the biggest increase, adding five new cases.

National

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin man rescued in Menominee River Saturday, near Norway Dam

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A kayaker tipped over and was then swept down river.

National

Senate panel approves Trump’s controversial Fed nominee

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The Senate Banking Committee approved President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, on a party-line vote Tuesday.

National

VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The officer darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.

National

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Researchers found that the antibodies had a half-life of 73 days, which means that half of them would be gone after that much time.

Political News

Trump to hold coronavirus briefing Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

News

Great Lakes Recovery Center ‘Run for Recovery’ happening now, virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Now through Sunday, July 26, you can sign up and run, bike or walk anywhere you’d like.