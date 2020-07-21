NMU sets mask requirement in place for all students and employees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is now requiring everyone on campus to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose.

When indoors and in a public space, the university is asking all students and employees to social distance and requiring them to wear a mask. If someone on campus is in a private area, such as a dorm or office, they are not required to wear a mask.

This policy is being enforced as part of the NMU Student Code of Conduct and as a condition of employment. This decision comes as students are set to return to campus with classes beginning Aug. 17.

“We’re asking everyone to follow the guidance of the state, that is part of our policies. We will be working with our students, faculty and staff to educate them as much as possible to make it as smooth as possible as school starts,” said Derek Hall, NMU Spokesperson.

NMU is providing everyone on campus with two masks that they can wear. The university will issue medical exemptions to the mask requirement to anyone who completes the necessary paperwork.

