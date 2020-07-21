NMU Foundation reports fundraising results

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Foundation reports more than $6.1 million in outright gifts, pledges and expectancies for Fiscal Year 2020, a nearly 11 percent year-over-year increase.

New outright gifts grew by 17.6 percent and new pledge receipts more than doubled, to over $1.3 million.

Total funds raised represented significant giving from NMU faculty, staff and alumni. This included gifts to the Student Flexible Aid Fund, the NMU Day of Giving and NMU Day of Giving NOW campaigns, the NMU Food Pantry and the Wildcat 2020 Student Relief Fund, as well as continuing strategic support for facilities, academic programming and innovative initiatives.

“We are always grateful to all of our donors and partners who are helping us to advance Northern’s mission,” said John List (‘84 BS), president of the NMU Foundation Board of Trustees. “This past year, however, has been especially difficult. In response, we have seen our Wildcat family address unprecedented challenges to the university through their generosity and selflessness. It has been truly inspiring. Thank you to everyone.”

For more information on the NMU Foundation and giving opportunities, visit its website.

This story was prepared by Vince Grout in the NMU Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.