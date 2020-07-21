National coin shortage impacting Upper Michigan bank

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The national coin shortage is impacting area banks in Upper Michigan. According to First National Bank & Trust in Iron Mountain, their corresponding bank is down to about 5% of coin that they normally receive.

This means they can only give so much coin to other banks. In turn, First National can't give out a lot of coin to their patrons.

They are now asking for the community’s help.

“One thing we are doing is encouraging our customers to come in and turn in their coin. Anyone who has coin at home, please turn it in. This will obviously help the shortage, it will get some more in supply. The fed has stepped up. They are trying to make more. So, that should help too. We are hoping that will help offset this, but we just don’t know for sure how long it will last, at this point,” said the First National Bank & Trust chief financial officer, Matthew Lutz.

Much of the coin shortage can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

