MSU Extension hosts ‘Cooking for One’ online class this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve ever struggled to cook for one person, the Michigan State University Extension has a class just for you.

“Cooking for One” is a class typically held by the MSU Ext., but this year it’s going virtual.

Kathy Bauer, Community Nutritional Instructor with the MSU Ext., says the free class is great for singles, college students, or seniors living on their own.

“Cooking for one can be fun,” said Bauer. “Cooking for one has challenges. For instance, you might not be motivated to cook, or you get tired of cooking for one, perhaps you’ve never learned how to cook. There’s benefits to cooking for one.”

There will be six one-hour classes over six weeks, and all classes will be held on Zoom. Participants will get the Zoom link after registration.

Bauer says her students will not only learn some great recipes, but the class will focus primarily on stretching your food dollars, preparing healthy meals, freezing food, and the importance of physical activity and living a healthy lifestyle.

Classes begin Wednesday, July 22 and run through August 26. You can register for the free class here.

