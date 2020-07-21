Man sentenced in Menominee County sexual assault case

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

31-year-old Adam Quackenbush of Walled Lake was sentenced to ten to fifteen years in prison in Menominee County Circuit Court on Tuesday for the charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct, Third degree (Person 13-15).

According to a press release from prosecuting attorney Jeffrey Rogg, the charges stem from an incident last April when Menominee County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Aaron Inhander investigated an internet solicitation of a 15 year old girl from the Menominee area.

It became apparent after the investigation that Quackenbush drove eight hours from southeast Michigan to prey upon the girl. Deputy Ihander retrieved incriminating snapchat messages from Quackenbush’s phone, as well as three lengths of rope, sex toys, and alcohol, all found in the trunk of his vehicle.

“Mr. Quackenbush is a deeply disturbed, deviant predator,” said Rogg. “His sentence needed to reflect the seriousness of the offense and promote respect for the law,” he continued, noting that Quackenbush had eight previous felony and 12 misdemeanor convictions. “Judge Ninomiya has sent a very clear message to Mr. Quackenbush, and the community he preyed upon, that our government will not tolerate continued defiance of the legal obligations imposed upon him in a civilized society. The only thing that can stop some people is a lengthy prison sentence because the citizens of our community are simply not safe around this defendant. I appreciate Judge Ninomiya supporting me, by this prison sentence, in protecting the citizens of Menominee County.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.