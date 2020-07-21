Ishpeming Public Schools continues planning for return to school

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Public Schools Board of Education received an update about the administration's plans for opening in the fall during its meeting tonight.

The district has formed a committee tasked with making a plan that must be submitted to the state. Decisions are being made using the Michigan Safe Schools Road Map, which outlines levels of required, strongly recommended and recommended safety protocols.

The committee is looking to implement most of the strongly recommended protocols. This requires them to make hard choices that Superintendent Carrie Meyer says they are not taking lightly.

“The best way for students to learn is face-to-face everyday. However, it is our goal of our committee and a recommendation to the board at some point is going to be that we do so by putting extreme safety measures in place,”

Meyer added that she hopes that area districts can come to an agreement on using similar approaches to teaching in the fall.

