Gwinn schools seeking input for plans to return in fall

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Area Community School Board is discussing plans for returning in the fall. But it was all very preliminary.

At this point they're required to have several plans prepared, one for full in-person school, one for online only and a hybrid plan. Now they're looking for input from the community, parents, teachers and staff. They're making an online survey for parents that should be available shortly.

"We are seeking, these next few weeks, input from our parents, the community, from our staff here at school, what questions they have, what concerns do they have, we certainly are following the Governor's guidelines and we are also wanting to do what's best for our students," said Sandra Petrovich, Superintendent for Gwinn Area Community Schools.

The board also voted to move their august meeting up to August 4 as plans for schools are required to be in place by August 15.

