Great Lakes Recovery Center ‘Run for Recovery’ happening now, virtually

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) is holding their Run for Recovery virtually this year.

Now through Sunday, July 26, you can sign up and run, bike or walk anywhere you’d like.

The event raises money and awareness for the Great Lakes Recovery Center. They provide assistance to those battling mental health and substance abuse issues.

The group is hoping those who participate upload their photos online so they can share them with the public.

“It’s just a really good awareness piece, as well as a fundraising piece, just to get the word out there that there are these services and where they’re located and what they provide to the community,” said Tayler Tankersley, the Marketing Coordinator for the GLRC.

Those who sign up before Sunday also get an event T-shirt and a multi-use bandanna.

