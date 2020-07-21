Law enforcement searching for suspect in Monday night police chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - Law enforcement agencies are searching for 22-year-old Tyler Dollar, of Aurora, Wis., a suspect involved in a police chase Monday night. The chase started in Michigan and came to a stop in the town of Fence, Wis.

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic stop, on US-2 near Ludington Street around 9:39 p.m. July 20. The car fled, west onto Fleshiem Street, to M-95 and turned south. Officers pursued the vehicle into Wisconsin.

Once in Fence, officers followed the car to a driveway, where two men fled on foot into wooded areas. A woman who was also in the vehicle, was detained at the scene and later released.

If you have information on Dollar’s whereabouts please contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 715-528-3346 or the Iron Mountain Police Department at 906-774-1234. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsford Public Safety Department, and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

