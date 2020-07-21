First National Bank & Trust opens digital banking services center

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -First National Bank & Trust in Iron Mountain has finished their new digital banking services center. Staff are now in place to assist customers with online banking.

“We’re just excited to open this office. As far a we know, we are the only bank that has actually put a department together for this,” said the First National Bank & Trust digital strategy and innovation officer, Steve Bartolac.

The North Branch of First National Bank & Trust began conversion about a year ago. In March, that final product went live.

“The whole transition has been pretty smooth. We did a lot of training upfront, prior to being in the office,” said Bartolac.

Now, with the COVID-19 Pandemic, an online system is a necessity.

“It’s very important to have the proper apps and proper online applications for people to do that,” he said.

If any issues arise, technicians are in the office to handle the support calls. In addition to being able to contact the digital services team by phone, and email, a new mobile app will now allow customers to contact the team securely as well. Now, the branch is working hard to bring new ideas to the table.

“What customers need going forward, what they’re asking for, whether it’s business of consumer,” said Bartolac.

Most of those new ideas, include innovation of applications.

“Everything is moving online and generally to the smart phone arena. Everything that we are looking at now, is app driven for phones. Then, there’s a trickle down effect for the online piece of it,” said Bartolac.

First National Bank & Trust will continue to upgrade their digital services in the future.

