Fencing project completed in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee has completed their project Tuesday to improve the safety of a section known as old town. A crew from Marquette Fence were wrapping up the installation of 360 feet of fencing.

The project included new fence and repairs to areas that were damaged. The project cost was a little more than $8,000. The Negaunee City Manager says the project was a priority because old town sees a high volume of traffic.

"This was extremely important because we want to make sure that people are safe back in our old town area, a lot of people come here recreating, walking, walking dogs, kids are back here all the time," said City Manager Nate Heffron. "We've been in talks with the county mine inspector for quite some time, even since last year, about putting some fence in this area."

It only took the crew two days to complete the fencing project. Funds for this project were taken from the parks department budget line reserved for playground equipment upgrades.

