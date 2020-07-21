Advertisement

Fall like trend for a few days

Times of showers through tomorrow
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next disturbance. As it continues to move closer showers will increase starting by mid-afternoon on the west end of the Upper Peninsula. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will slowly head east tonight. Then, light lingering showers will persist tomorrow with fall-like conditions as temperatures will struggle in the 60s. By the end of the week, a big upper-level ridge builds in over the Great Lakes. This will lead to a hot/humid and active weekend!

Today: Turning cloudy with scattered showers and storms moving in across the west by the afternoon

· Highs: Upper 60s west/central, low 70s east

Wednesday: Cloudy with widely scattered light rain showers

· Highs: Mainly upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny and warmer

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

· Highs: Low to mid-80s west, upper 70s east

Saturday: Hot and humid with a chance for thunderstorms

· Highs: Upper 80s, low 90s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms

· Highs: Mid to upper 80s

