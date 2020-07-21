Escanaba Rotary Club visits YMCA Wells Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Rotary Club is partnered with the YMCA to provide Camp Harstad – a summer camp for children with disabilities.

The Rotary Club visited the YMCA’s Wells Center in Wells Township Tuesday to learn more about childcare and the new facility.

The YMCA bought the old Wells School building last June and renovated to open a childcare center this past November. Now, the building is equipped to hold 109 children.

“What’s really unique about our program is we have a full-size gym and we have swim lessons that we provide to all the kids in addition to our wonderful curriculum we do and our tutoring we provide and of course, nutritious meals. But our site alone is amazing,” said Caron Salo, Fun Development and Wells Director.

Just like the school system, the Wells Center Childcare is coming up with multiple back to school plans depending on what phase of reopening the U.P. is in when school starts.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.