Cool and Unsettled Weather Expected through Mid-week
Temperatures Will Warm Up Late in the Week
Look for showers to linger as low pressure drifts through the western Great Lakes Wednesday.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, some lingering scattered showers, some partial clearing possible later in the day
Highs: 60s to near 70 some locations south and east
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: mostly in the 70s
Friday: Warmer, sun mixed with some clouds
Highs: 80s west, 70s to near 80 east, coolest along the Lakes Michigan and Huron shorelines
Saturday: Very warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly western portions later in the day and at night
Highs: 80s to near 90
Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms
Highs: mainly 80s
Another cool down is expected at the beginning of next week.
