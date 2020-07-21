Advertisement

Cool and Unsettled Weather Expected through Mid-week

Temperatures Will Warm Up Late in the Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Look for showers to linger as low pressure drifts through the western Great Lakes Wednesday.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, some lingering scattered showers, some partial clearing possible later in the day

Highs: 60s to near 70 some locations south and east

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: mostly in the 70s

Friday: Warmer, sun mixed with some clouds

Highs: 80s west, 70s to near 80 east, coolest along the Lakes Michigan and Huron shorelines

Saturday: Very warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly western portions later in the day and at night

Highs: 80s to near 90

Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 80s

Another cool down is expected at the beginning of next week.

