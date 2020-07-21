Advertisement

Conversations on policing in Marquette continue between Marquette City Police and Social Justice for Us

So far, a total of three interviews can be found on YouTube, where the Marquette City Police Department and Social Justice for Us are asking questions as well as receiving answers to how the police department works in this community.
The Marquette City Police Department and Social Justice for Us is creating an opportunity for dialogue in the community.
The Marquette City Police Department and Social Justice for Us is creating an opportunity for dialogue in the community.
By Remi Murrey
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In light of recent events surrounding police brutality against George Floyd and a series of other unarmed black men and women being killed by police, the Marquette City Police Department and Social Justice for Us are using these situations to get the conversation started here in Marquette.

“As a police officer, we have to be able to provide services to the entire community, and I think sometimes people don’t understand how those services are provided, so it’s important for us to be able to have dialogue, and be able to sit down and explain to them what we’re doing here in the city of Marquette,” said Marquette City Chief of Police, Blake Rieboldt.

“Some of the issues that we see in Marquette may not be what we see in larger metropolitan areas, but it doesn’t negate the fact that we need to be working in a proactive manner,” said Rieboldt.

The idea to start this dialogue began when Social Justice for Us Executive Director Fred Sims received this suggestion from Marquette People for Peace, an organization striving to create a more unified community.

“Why not have both organizations who can not only ask broader questions, but then also community based questions,” said Sims.

This way, input is coming from multiple voices, including those at home who aren’t at the forefront of these discussions.

“It’s like you’re the fly on the wall in a sense, like you are able to participate by giving us questions and what not, but you don’t have to be the face of that,” said Sims.

Videos for these conversations can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

