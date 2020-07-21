Chocolay Township Fire Hall gets new roof amid lawsuit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After years of weather damage, Chocolay Township Fire Hall is now in the process of getting a new roof.

The seven-year-old building suffered damage in February 2019 after a snowstorm which caused the truss system to break.

Chocolay Township’s insurance company, Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority, is filing a lawsuit against the contractors company Associated Constructors, LLC.

The claim states that the accumulation of snow was of an amount and weight which should have been within the design and construction limits for the roof trusses.

Chocolay township manager, Bill De Groot, said the repairs are expected to be completed in a couple of months.

“If we stay on schedule,” De Groot said. “It’ll last until about mid-September. Then, we’ll be able to move back into the building sometime between the middle of September to the end of October.”

The damage repair is a fully covered insurance claim and it will not cost the township residents anything De Groot said.

We reached out to Associated Constructors, LLC but were unable to get a comment at this time.

