Antique barn blown down in Pelkie

PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The upper floor of the barn owned by Christian and Allison Kirksey was totaled during Saturday night’s storm at around 1am. The couple was just on their way to bed when the storm became more intense.

“We were checking on our kids at their farms,” recounted Allison. “And then we came out and we stood at our turret and looked to see our barn. And it was pitch black, but the lightning was lighting up the world. And we were both standing there and we said, ‘I don’t really see the profile of the barn, that’s weird.’”

“Yeah,” Christian added, “from the third floor you can usually see this profile, because the barn was taller than the house.”

There were thankfully no injuries or casualties, although bits and pieces of the barn were scattered around the area. The Kirksey’s do plan on putting the barn back together, but are unsure of what path to take.

“Obviously, everything’s insured,” said Christian, “so we’re looking at the opportunities to have some, hopefully, if there’s some local groups that know the Finnish heritage that they might step up and, y’know, assist us with trying to put this thing back together.”

“We’re not sure if we wanna restore or just rebuild based on who can help,” Allison explained.

This is just the latest in a series of stories covering the damage caused by the storm. We’ll be bringing in more updates as they come.

