2020 Fresh Coast Film Festival canceled

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another major Upper Michigan event has been canceled for the year.

The Fresh Coast Film Festival (FCFF) was scheduled for October this year, but has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Fresh Coast Film Festival due to ongoing concerns and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The FCFF board made this decision during our regular meeting last week,” the FCFF board said in a post on Facebook. “The soul of our festival is bringing people together for a shared experience, and this year that is simply not feasible or prudent.”

The film festival board said this was not a “defeat,” but instead an “opportunity” for extra time to plan the 2021 Fresh Coast Film Festival, scheduled for October 14 through 17 next year.

Anyone who has purchased a pass for this year, the FCFF board will be sending emails soon with additional information.

“As always, we look to the water for inspiration: individual drops gathered together in rivers, lakes and oceans, flowing through a shifting landscape and shaping the world with patient power,” the FCFF board finished its Facebook post.

