Advertisement

Winn-Dixie to require masks in stores

Winn-Dixie will be requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores.
Winn-Dixie will be requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores.(AP/Edward Kerns II/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Winn-Dixie is the latest retailer to follow the trend of requiring masks in its grocery stores.

“The majority of our stores are under either a local or state government mandate, and given the continued rise of positive COVID cases in our communities across the Southeast, beginning Monday, July 27, we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of the disease,” Joe Caldwell, director of corporate communications and government affairs for Southeastern Grocers, wrote in an email.

Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of Winn-Dixie.

In an email sent over the weekend, Caldwell said mask mandates are a “highly charged issue” and Winn-Dixie would not “want to put our associates in a position to navigate interpersonal conflict or prohibit customers from shopping in our stores,” the Washington Post reported.

Walmart, Target, Kroger and CVS are among other major retailers requiring both customers and employees to wear masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Facebook’s voting labels on candidate posts sow confusion

Updated: moments ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has started labeling all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the U.S. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it.

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.

News

UP adds a dozen new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Gogebic County saw the biggest increase, adding five new cases.

National

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin man rescued in Menominee River Saturday, near Norway Dam

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A kayaker tipped over and was then swept down river.

National

Senate panel approves Trump’s controversial Fed nominee

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The Senate Banking Committee approved President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, on a party-line vote Tuesday.

National

VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The officer darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.

National

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Researchers found that the antibodies had a half-life of 73 days, which means that half of them would be gone after that much time.

Political News

Trump to hold coronavirus briefing Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

News

Great Lakes Recovery Center ‘Run for Recovery’ happening now, virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Now through Sunday, July 26, you can sign up and run, bike or walk anywhere you’d like.