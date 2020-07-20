Weekend storms cause extensive damage

NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -

Many residents are still in the cleaning phase Monday morning after strong thunderstorms caused extensive damage across the area over the weekend.

Stannard Rock, completely exposed to the elements measured at 76 MPH during the height of the storms.

Closer to home, straight line wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH brought down countless trees, power lines and snapped utility poles late Saturday night into Sunday.

In a series of tweets, the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) reported at least 3,000 customers were without power early Sunday. As of 5:10 a.m. Monday, UPPCO reported 101 power outages in its outage map with 52 outages in Houghton County and 49 outages in Marquette County.

A historic Finnish barn was destroyed in the Pelkie area.

A roof was reportedly blown off of a home in Nisula.

At least one man was injured when a tree fell onto his vehicle in the Lake Gogebic area.

Local Storm Reports are compiled by the National Weather Service Office in Negaunee Township.

To view photos shares by viewers of this weekend’s storm, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.