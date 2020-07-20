Waterfront Arts Festival now online

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s annual Waterfront Arts Festival is now going to be held virtually to accommodate the coronavirus guidelines.

The event showcases dozens of artists every summer. Typically, the arts festival is held by the bandshell in Ludington Park. But with coronavirus guidelines only allowing up to 500 people to congregate outside in performance spaces, the Bonifas Art Center chose to still give the artists an opportunity to showcase their work.

“I encourage anybody that would be going normally to the live event to please go look online for your favorite artist to see if they’re there for the virtual Waterfront and purchase something from them. They’re having a hard time too, just like everybody else,” said Paula Jordan, Bonifas Arts Center Events Coordinator.

A link to the virtual arts festival will go live on the Bonifas Arts Center’s website on July 30 and will be available until August 31.

