Advertisement

WANTED: Police seek information on Brimley man who cut tether Sunday night

31-year-old Todd William Carrick is described as 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and has several tattoos on his neck.
Todd William Carrick is described as 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and has several tattoos on his neck. Image courtesy of the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Todd William Carrick is described as 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and has several tattoos on his neck. Image courtesy of the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says a man is wanted after cutting his tether Sunday night.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19 31-year-old Todd William Carrick from the Brimley area cut his tether and is on the run. Carrick has three current charges of Resisting and Obstructing police out of the 91st District Court.

Carrick is described as approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and has several tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information on Carrick’s whereabouts is urged to call 911. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says it is does not know if Carrick is armed, but the public is urged to not approach him.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alger Delta Co-op works with members to pay bills during shutdown

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
As coronavirus began impacting families, Alger Delta members needed to extend their pay period.

News

UP COVID-19 cases reach 350 Monday; Upper Michigan a medium-high risk

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The Upper Peninsula has recently been increased to a medium-high risk area according to the MI Safe Start Map.

News

New partnership between U.P. Rehab Services, Dickinson County Healthcare System to add more programs

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Under the partnership, Dickinson County Healthcare Rehabilitation Services will gain two new locations, one in Kingsford next to the high school and one in Niagara, Wisconsin.

News

Culvert being replaced Tuesday on County Road PPG in Marquette County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A culvert is being replaced, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

News

Multi-vehicle crash leaves two Iron Mountain buildings damaged

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, they responded to the crash at the intersection of East "A" street and U.S. 2, at 7:35 p.m. Sunday night.

Latest News

News

Ludington restaurant suffered after busboy lied about virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A downstate Michigan restaurant lost thousands of dollars in sales after a busboy said he had COVID-19, but the employee simply wanted a day off and lied.

News

Diving team seeks ancient artifacts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The Noble Odyssey Foundation is searching for ancient mining equipment at the bottom of Huron Bay, which was likely used by indigenous people when the water level was much lower.

News

Marquette Mountain announces new initiatives

Updated: 4 hours ago
These initiatives include aggressive hillside improvements, unique facility upgrades and new employment opportunities.

Ryan Report

The Ryan Report - July 19, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the chairman of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Patrick Gagliardi.

News

Marquette Senior Center explains upcoming millage renewal ballot proposal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Maureen McFadden, Senior Services Manager at the Marquette Senior Center, explains why the facility is asking for a millage renewal in the upcoming August 4 election.

VOD Recordings

Part 2 of 2: Summertime heart health tips from UPHS-Marquette

Updated: 8 hours ago
Summertime heart health tips from Joe Ackerman of UPHS-Marquette