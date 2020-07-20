WANTED: Police seek information on Brimley man who cut tether Sunday night

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says a man is wanted after cutting his tether Sunday night.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19 31-year-old Todd William Carrick from the Brimley area cut his tether and is on the run. Carrick has three current charges of Resisting and Obstructing police out of the 91st District Court.

Carrick is described as approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and has several tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information on Carrick’s whereabouts is urged to call 911. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says it is does not know if Carrick is armed, but the public is urged to not approach him.

