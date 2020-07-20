Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 15 Sunday

Five counties in Upper Michigan saw a rise in COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by fifteen on Sunday.

Sunday, three cases were added in Delta County, four cases in Dickinson County and five cases in Gogebic County. There were, also, two cases added in Marquette and a single case in Menominee County .

The U.P. now has a total of 339 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 121 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 483 new cases Saturday, July 19, so the state’s total cases are now at 73,663. Two new deaths were reported statewide which means 6,119 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

Total recoveries in the state are at 55,162 as of Saturday, July 18 numbers. Recovery numbers are updated each Saturday.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alger Delta Co-op works with members to pay bills during shutdown

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
As coronavirus began impacting families, Alger Delta members needed to extend their pay period.

News

UP COVID-19 cases reach 350 Monday; Upper Michigan a medium-high risk

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The Upper Peninsula has recently been increased to a medium-high risk area according to the MI Safe Start Map.

News

New partnership between U.P. Rehab Services, Dickinson County Healthcare System to add more programs

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Under the partnership, Dickinson County Healthcare Rehabilitation Services will gain two new locations, one in Kingsford next to the high school and one in Niagara, Wisconsin.

News

Culvert being replaced Tuesday on County Road PPG in Marquette County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A culvert is being replaced, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

News

Multi-vehicle crash leaves two Iron Mountain buildings damaged

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, they responded to the crash at the intersection of East "A" street and U.S. 2, at 7:35 p.m. Sunday night.

Latest News

News

Ludington restaurant suffered after busboy lied about virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A downstate Michigan restaurant lost thousands of dollars in sales after a busboy said he had COVID-19, but the employee simply wanted a day off and lied.

News

Diving team seeks ancient artifacts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The Noble Odyssey Foundation is searching for ancient mining equipment at the bottom of Huron Bay, which was likely used by indigenous people when the water level was much lower.

News

Marquette Mountain announces new initiatives

Updated: 4 hours ago
These initiatives include aggressive hillside improvements, unique facility upgrades and new employment opportunities.

Ryan Report

The Ryan Report - July 19, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the chairman of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Patrick Gagliardi.

News

Marquette Senior Center explains upcoming millage renewal ballot proposal

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Maureen McFadden, Senior Services Manager at the Marquette Senior Center, explains why the facility is asking for a millage renewal in the upcoming August 4 election.

VOD Recordings

Part 2 of 2: Summertime heart health tips from UPHS-Marquette

Updated: 8 hours ago
Summertime heart health tips from Joe Ackerman of UPHS-Marquette