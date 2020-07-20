Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 15 Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by fifteen on Sunday.

Sunday, three cases were added in Delta County, four cases in Dickinson County and five cases in Gogebic County. There were, also, two cases added in Marquette and a single case in Menominee County .

The U.P. now has a total of 339 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 121 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 483 new cases Saturday, July 19, so the state’s total cases are now at 73,663. Two new deaths were reported statewide which means 6,119 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

Total recoveries in the state are at 55,162 as of Saturday, July 18 numbers. Recovery numbers are updated each Saturday.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

