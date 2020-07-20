UP COVID-19 cases reach 350 Monday; Upper Michigan a medium-high risk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan reached 350 coronavirus cases Monday. This comes as the Upper Peninsula was recently increased to a medium-high risk area, according to the MI Safe Start Map.

“The Upper Peninsula Region became medium high risk level due to case level and showing consistent case increases over six weeks,” a state update read.

Monday, the U.P. increased by 11 cases. There were three new cases in Dickinson County and two cases added in Delta County. Single cases were reported in Chippewa, Gogebic, Iron, Mackinac, Marquette and Menominee counties. No new recoveries or deaths were reported Monday.

The U.P. now has a total of 350 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 122 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 489 new cases Monday, so the state’s total cases are now at 74,152. Seven new deaths were reported statewide which means 6,126 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus. Additional information on COVID-19 testing in the U.P. can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.