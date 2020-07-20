Advertisement

The UPside - July 20, 2020

This week's UPsider is Faith Laken. Laken moved to the U.P. right before high school and was instantly excited for all the volunteer opportunities available.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
She started helping out with the Upper Peninsula Health Access coalition with paperwork and odd things they needed.

She volunteered in the OR waiting room, helping keep families informed, and was the first high school student to serve on the volunteer board at the former Marquette General Hospital.

After she graduated, she continued her volunteering through college and even law school. Learn more about this week’s UPsider, Faith Laken, in the video above.

