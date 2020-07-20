Advertisement

The Ryan Report - July 19, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the chairman of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Patrick Gagliardi.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the chairman of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, Patrick Gagliardi.

Check out Part 1 of the interview in the video above, with Parts 2 through 4, below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

