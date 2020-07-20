Summer camp opens after strategic planning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Camp Hiawatha beat the odds being the only boy scout summer camp to open in Michigan this year.

To do so, they created a strategic plan to keep everyone safe and to abide by the guidelines Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put in place.

Some of those plans include, grouping scouts in geographic cohorts and cutting out any activities that require scouts to leave campgrounds.

In addition, campground director Erick Kestila said, if three or more kids start to show COVID-19 symptoms, the camp must shut down.

“If the temperature stays high and they come up with other symptoms of COVID-19, then they would be sent home. If we have two more instances of that, we’d have to close the week.”

Campers still have to wear masks in enclosed spaces and practice social distancing among big groups.

