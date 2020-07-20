Showery Along with a Continuation of Cool Temperatures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Cool weather will continue with showers developing later Tuesday into Tuesday night as low pressure now over the Plains drifts closer to the Great Lakes.

Tuesday: Showers developing over western portions mid-day into the afternoon, sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness east

Highs: near 70 into the 70s, warmest over the central and east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: mid 60s to near 70 north, lower to mid 70s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s

Friday: Warmer, partly cloudy

Highs: 80s west, 70s to near 80 east and near the Great Lakes

Plan on very warm and humid weather over the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.