Advertisement

Showery Along with a Continuation of Cool Temperatures

But Plan on Another Spell of Warmth and Humidity this Weekend
Escanaba Municipal Docks. (WLUC photo)
Escanaba Municipal Docks. (WLUC photo)(WLUC photo)
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Cool weather will continue with showers developing later Tuesday into Tuesday night as low pressure now over the Plains drifts closer to the Great Lakes.

Tuesday: Showers developing over western portions mid-day into the afternoon, sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness east

Highs: near 70 into the 70s, warmest over the central and east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: mid 60s to near 70 north, lower to mid 70s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s

Friday: Warmer, partly cloudy

Highs: 80s west, 70s to near 80 east and near the Great Lakes

Plan on very warm and humid weather over the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Fall like trend for a few days

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
Seasonably cool with showers

Forecast

Seasonably cool

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Cool start to the week

Forecast

Fair weather returns to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Another (stormy) Saturday night forecast for Upper Michigan

Forecast

Prepare for rounds of strong storms Saturday

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Download the TV6 & FOX UP Weather App to get alerts throughout the day

Latest News

Forecast

Nice day before an active weekend

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Stormy weekend

Forecast

Warm Summer Weather Continues

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for the evening of July 16, 2020.

Forecast

Warming trend begins today

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Warming up before more active weather this weekend

Forecast

A Couple of Pleasant Summer Days on the Way

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
The weather outlook for Thursday into the weekend

Forecast

Seasonal air before another warm- up

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Gradual warm up on the way

Forecast

A Slow-moving Front Means Showers will Linger

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
More showers are expected