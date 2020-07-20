Showery Along with a Continuation of Cool Temperatures
But Plan on Another Spell of Warmth and Humidity this Weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Cool weather will continue with showers developing later Tuesday into Tuesday night as low pressure now over the Plains drifts closer to the Great Lakes.
Tuesday: Showers developing over western portions mid-day into the afternoon, sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness east
Highs: near 70 into the 70s, warmest over the central and east
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers
Highs: mid 60s to near 70 north, lower to mid 70s south
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Highs: mainly 70s
Friday: Warmer, partly cloudy
Highs: 80s west, 70s to near 80 east and near the Great Lakes
Plan on very warm and humid weather over the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
