Seasonably cool

High pressure moves across the area today with some cooler and breezy conditions. Temperatures will remain below normal with winds out of the north/northwest gusting around 25mph near Lake Superior. Then, a gradual warm-up gets underway for the rest of the week with the heat returning by Saturday. Our next shot of showers comes tomorrow afternoon as a disturbance moves south of the U.P. A few isolated storms will be possible, but it will mainly be rain.

Today: Becoming mostly, staying cool and breezy

Ø Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low to mid-70s south

Tuesday: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Ø Highs: Upper 60s in the west, low to mid-70s elsewhere

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers

Ø Lows: Mainly 50s

Wednesday: Lingering showers mainly in the east. Then, gradually clearing

Ø Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

Ø Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Sunshine early on, becoming cloudy. Otherwise, warmer and muggy

Ø Highs: 70s along the Great Lakes, low to mid-80s inland

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

Ø Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland, lower 80s along the shorelines

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

Ø Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland, lower 80s along the shorelines

