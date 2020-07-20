Seasonably cool
Below normal temperatures early on
High pressure moves across the area today with some cooler and breezy conditions. Temperatures will remain below normal with winds out of the north/northwest gusting around 25mph near Lake Superior. Then, a gradual warm-up gets underway for the rest of the week with the heat returning by Saturday. Our next shot of showers comes tomorrow afternoon as a disturbance moves south of the U.P. A few isolated storms will be possible, but it will mainly be rain.
Today: Becoming mostly, staying cool and breezy
Ø Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low to mid-70s south
Tuesday: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Ø Highs: Upper 60s in the west, low to mid-70s elsewhere
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers
Ø Lows: Mainly 50s
Wednesday: Lingering showers mainly in the east. Then, gradually clearing
Ø Highs: Low to mid-70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
Ø Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Friday: Sunshine early on, becoming cloudy. Otherwise, warmer and muggy
Ø Highs: 70s along the Great Lakes, low to mid-80s inland
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms
Ø Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland, lower 80s along the shorelines
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms
Ø Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland, lower 80s along the shorelines
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.