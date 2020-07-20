Advertisement

New partnership between U.P. Rehab Services, Dickinson County Healthcare System to add more programs

They intend to add pediatrics, occupational, speech and hand therapy.
U.P. Rehab Services door
U.P. Rehab Services door(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson County residents will soon have more therapy services to choose from.

“There is a new partnership with U.P. Rehab Services and Dickinson Rehab Services. We just announced that,” said the DCH public relations director, Joe Rizzo.

The partnership was approved unanimously on July 16, by the DCH Executive Committee.

“Ultimately, what it means is, we will be able to provide a wider scope of services to our patients,” said Rizzo.

“We have the opportunity to add a lot more staff, a lot more specialty and programs, that we can bring to the community,” said the U.P. Rehab Services clinic director, Sara Gunville.

Under the partnership, Dickinson County Healthcare Rehabilitation Services will gain two new locations, one in Kingsford next to the high school and one in Niagara, Wisconsin. The collaboration will also provide the opportunity for additional employment positions. The DCH/U.P. Rehab care team will be led up by two therapists, Dr. Sara Gunville, and Tim McGuire.

“The opportunity to have that many professional minds working together and building programs, offers them a whole vast array of additional healthcare services,” said Gunville.

The partnership will jointly serve patients in the community starting on August 1, 2020.

