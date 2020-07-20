Multi-vehicle crash leaves two Iron Mountain buildings damaged

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -A salon in Iron Mountain is currently closed Monday, after experiencing damage during a multi-car crash Sunday night.

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, they responded to the crash at the intersection of East “A” street and U.S. 2, at 7:35 p.m. Sunday night. A pick-up truck failed to stop at a red light, striking a car. This collision then caused the car to collide with the Split Endz salon building. The pickup truck after the collision, struck the Wishing Well building, across the street.

Both adult male drivers were transported to Dickinson County Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Both buildings sustained damage as a result of the accident.

The owners of Split Endz say there is a lot to clean up.

“Oh my gosh, I was surprised at how much damage there was. The police department did say there was significant amount, but I wasn’t prepared for how much damage there was. Luckily, there was nobody working at the time it had happened,” said Co-owner, Denise Maule.

Co-owner Diane Smith said, “We are just waiting for the landlord to come to assess the damage to see how long we are going to be off of work. Hopefully, it won’t be too long.”

Split Endz just celebrated one year of opening on June 3 and plan to be open again soon, with limited staff.

