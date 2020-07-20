Marquette Senior Center explains upcoming millage renewal ballot proposal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Primary election day in Michigan is Tuesday, August 4.

Voters in the City of Marquette will see a millage renewal request from the Marquette Senior Center on their ballots.

Maureen McFadden, Senior Services Manager at the Marquette Senior Center, says voters approved this millage proposal in 2018.

She says the senior center gets funding from a variety of places, including grants, contracts with aging services in Marquette County, as well as the county and city millages. The city millage is up for renewal on August 4.

McFadden clarifies that approving the millage renewal will not be an increase in taxes for City of Marquette residents.

She says the millage renewal would make up for a shortfall of $239,000 in the senior center’s budget. That money, she says, goes toward social services and educational, recreational, and leisure opportunities provided by the center.

McFadden says this is important because the City of Marquette is home to 44% of Marquette County’s senior population. She says during the pandemic months alone, the center was able to help around 200 people per month consistently with various social services.

“These are you neighbors, these are your grandparents, your aunts and uncles,” said McFadden. “These are people who deserve an exceptional quality of life, and if there’s anything we can do to help provide those services, that’s our responsibility.”

